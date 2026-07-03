Dao-Yi Chow

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IMG Announces Programming for MADE x PayPal
Style

Nas, Heron Preston, and More to Appear at IMG's Made x PayPal Event for Emerging Creatives

The two-day event, curated by Public School founders, will take place next week at St. Ann's Warehouse in New York City's Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Joshua Espinoza1519 days ago
PSNY x Air Jordan XV
Sneakers

Public School on Working on the Air Jordan XV: "It's a Love It or Hate It Shoe"

Public School designers Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow and Jordan Brand designer Gemo Wong break down the label's latest Air Jordan collaboration.

Amir Ismael3232 days ago

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