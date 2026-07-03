It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.Louis Pavlakos
Featured
Nicholas Craven is one of rap's most in-demand producers, but he saves some of his best beats for fellow Canadians. Here are 7 of his finest Canadian collabs.Louis Pavlakos
Quebec MC D-track and producer Nicholas Craven revisit their hometown, Hull, with a fresh and classic hip-hop sound that doesn't seek to be radio friendly.Erik Leijon
Music
Dru Hill Challenge Boyz II Men, Jagged Edge, and More to 'Verzuz' Battle: 'Whoever Want It Can Get It'
Dru Hill has emerged as the next R&B group eager to get into the 'Verzuz' ring, and judging from their Instagram call-out, it seems they want all the smoke.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady