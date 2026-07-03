Latest Stories
Fat Joe Drops New Single and Video With DJ Khaled and Amorphous f/ Rihanna-Approved Luther Vandross Mashup
Fat Joe hopped on Amorphous' mashup of Rihanna's "Kiss It Better" and Luther Vandross' "Never Too Much" to create his latest single and video.
Ranking the Best in a Year of Worsts
From losing Kobe Bryant & Pop Smoke to COVID-19, it’s impossible for us to rank the best without acknowledging what 2020 has brought us.
Livestream Roots Picnic 2020 f/ Performances by Lil Baby, SZA, Roddy Ricch, and More
The annual event goes virtual this year with co-chair Michelle Obama.
Iconic Music Executive Andre Harrell Dies at 59
Legendary music executive Andre Harrell passed away on Friday at the age of 59, Variety reports. DJ D-Nice revealed the news during his Club Quarantine series.
DJ D-Nice and Will Smith's Bel-Air Athletics Collaborate on 'Club Quarantine' Hoodie for COVID-19 Relief
A portion of the proceeds will go toward the CDC Foundation Combat Coronavirus Fund.
In a Weekend of Quarantine Isolation, DJs Kept Us Going
During a full weekend of COVID-19 quarantine lockdown in the United States, DJs like D-Nice kept our spirits high with historic Instagram Live dance parties.