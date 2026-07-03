Croatian-Style

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Latest Stories

Travis Scott
Sneakers

Travis Scott Asked His Sneaker Plug If He Could Bring the Nike Dunk Back

On the latest episode of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, Croatian Style says Travis Scott told him he wanted to make the Nike Dunk popular again.

Victor Deng1919 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

How Croatian Style Became the Most Exclusive Sneaker Reseller

In episode 73 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, Andre Ljustina, a.k.a. Croatian Style, shares how he became one of the biggest sneaker collectors around.

Complex1919 days ago
Supreme
Style

An Inside Look at Barcelona's Fake Supreme Store

Fake Supreme? Of course. We got an inside look at the "Supreme Spain" store in Barcelona via @CroatianStyle.

Trace William Cowen2853 days ago
beach people
Life

Travel Destinations That Won't Break the Bank

Just because you don't have any money doesn't mean you can't find ways to GTFO.

Hannah Lifshutz2937 days ago
Drake Project Blitz
Sneakers

What It's Like to Be Drake's Sneaker Plug

Drake has his own Air Jordan sneakers, but we talked to the guy who sells him the pairs that he can't get directly from Jordan Brand.

Matt Welty3383 days ago
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