Latest Stories
Travis Scott Asked His Sneaker Plug If He Could Bring the Nike Dunk Back
On the latest episode of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, Croatian Style says Travis Scott told him he wanted to make the Nike Dunk popular again.
How Croatian Style Became the Most Exclusive Sneaker Reseller
In episode 73 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, Andre Ljustina, a.k.a. Croatian Style, shares how he became one of the biggest sneaker collectors around.
An Inside Look at Barcelona's Fake Supreme Store
Fake Supreme? Of course. We got an inside look at the "Supreme Spain" store in Barcelona via @CroatianStyle.
Travel Destinations That Won't Break the Bank
Just because you don't have any money doesn't mean you can't find ways to GTFO.
What It's Like to Be Drake's Sneaker Plug
Drake has his own Air Jordan sneakers, but we talked to the guy who sells him the pairs that he can't get directly from Jordan Brand.