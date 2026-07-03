Latest Stories
Michael B. Jordan Calls Out Red Carpet Reporter Over 'Corny' Comment
Lore’l, who attended school with Jordan, poked fun at the actor during an episode of 'The Undressing Room.’ Jordan brought up the comments on the red carpet.
Viral Star ‘Corn Kid’ and Green Giant Donate 50,000 Cans of Corn in New York
Tariq, the enthusiastic vegetable fan known as "Corn Kid," has partnered with Green Giant to help those in need during the holiday season this year.
Elections Quebec Is Turning to TikTok Memes to Get the Vote Out
There’s a provincial election coming up in Quebec on Oct. 3, and in order to get the youth vote out, Élections Québec has created a pretty active TikTok account
Viral TikTok ‘Corn Kid’ Tariq Honored as South Dakota’s ‘Corn-bassador’
Tariq went viral last month when he was interviewed by 'Recess Therapy.' The 7-year-old boy and his family traveled from New York to celebrate his new title.
Waka Flocka Flame Says People Who Document Themselves Helping Those in Need Are ‘Corny as F*ck’
Last October, Atlanta native Waka Flocka Flame received an honorary doctorate degree that highlighting his philanthropy and humanitarianism.
Police Arrest Accused Stalker in 4-Acre Corn Maze
The man has continuously violated a restraining order placed on him by his ex-girlfriend.