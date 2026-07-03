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Avril Lavigne in a casual t-shirt, performing on stage with a microphone
Music

Avril Lavigne Talks Conspiracy Theory That She’s ‘Not Me’ and Was Replaced With Body-Double

People have theorized for years that Lavigne died in 2003 and was replaced by a stand-in named Melissa.

Joe Price792 days ago

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