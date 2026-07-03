Cookie Records

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Sacre
Music

Premiere: Parisian Duo Sacre Create A Vibrant Summer Banger In "Lemonade"

The new single drops May 25 in the build up to Cookie Records' Crispy Groove, a 15-track compilation album coming June 8.

Aaron Bishop2977 days ago

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