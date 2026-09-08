Nshira Turkson
Latest Stories
The 10 Douchiest Moments in Celebrity Chef History
Douchebag Level: Celebrity Chef.
The Most Awkward Family Holiday Photos in Existence
25 families more awkward than yours.
22 Vegan Recipes Jay Z and Bey Need to Survive Their 22 Day Cleanse
We got your back, Jay.
Sexy Booze Ads That Will Make You Inexplicably Thirsty
And we don't mean parched.
30 Foods You Didn't Know Could Be Deep-Fried
These 30 foods are probably left alone but who knows, maybe change is good?
Food for Thought: 25 Things to Eat to Improve Your Memory
Don't remember where your keys are? Apples can help.
Great Microwave Recipes Ja Rule Will Forget to Include in His Cookbook
The 25 awesome microwave meals we know Ja Rule didn't include in his cookbook
Famous People Doing Good Things to Make Us Forget Their Screw-Ups
Sometimes an apology isn't enough.
Essential Hacks: How to Gamble like a Boss
Losing all your rent money won't stay in Vegas.
A Struggle Plate a Day Keeps the Boo Away
The most serious struggle plates Instagram has ever seen.
If You're Eating These Things, Your Sex Life is Suffering
The bad news? You're probably eating at least half of them.
Cleaning Hacks to Save Your Bachelor Pad
If you don't want to stay single forever, you'll need these.
Depressing Facts About Sex That Will Make You Want to Be Celibate Forever
Put the cigarette down. Your penis will thank you.
Strange "Sexy" Halloween Costumes That Should Have Never Happened
Ruining your childhood, one spandex budysuit at a time.
The Most Unbelievable Sex Crimes
Making it too nasty can land you in a jail cell.
NYC's Best NFL Bars For Every Team
Yea, there is even a bar for Dolphins fans.
25 Worst Places to Bring a First Date
No, you can not make it rain together.