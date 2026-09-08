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Nshira Turkson

Joined July 2014 | 41 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 10 Douchiest Moments in Celebrity Chef History

Douchebag Level: Celebrity Chef.

Nshira Turkson4634 days ago
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The Most Awkward Family Holiday Photos in Existence

25 families more awkward than yours.

Nshira Turkson4646 days ago
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22 Vegan Recipes Jay Z and Bey Need to Survive Their 22 Day Cleanse

We got your back, Jay.

Nshira Turkson4666 days ago
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25 Free Things to Do in NYC This Holiday Season

No one says no to free.

Nshira Turkson4671 days ago
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Sexy Booze Ads That Will Make You Inexplicably Thirsty

And we don't mean parched.

Nshira Turkson4674 days ago
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30 Foods You Didn't Know Could Be Deep-Fried

These 30 foods are probably left alone but who knows, maybe change is good?

Nshira Turkson4682 days ago
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Food for Thought: 25 Things to Eat to Improve Your Memory

Don't remember where your keys are? Apples can help.

Nshira Turkson4689 days ago
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Great Microwave Recipes Ja Rule Will Forget to Include in His Cookbook

The 25 awesome microwave meals we know Ja Rule didn't include in his cookbook

Nshira Turkson4690 days ago
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Famous People Doing Good Things to Make Us Forget Their Screw-Ups

Sometimes an apology isn't enough.

Nshira Turkson4691 days ago
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Essential Hacks: How to Gamble like a Boss

Losing all your rent money won't stay in Vegas.

Nshira Turkson4696 days ago
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A Struggle Plate a Day Keeps the Boo Away

The most serious struggle plates Instagram has ever seen.

Nshira Turkson4698 days ago
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If You're Eating These Things, Your Sex Life is Suffering

The bad news? You're probably eating at least half of them.

Nshira Turkson4699 days ago
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Cleaning Hacks to Save Your Bachelor Pad

If you don't want to stay single forever, you'll need these.

Nshira Turkson4702 days ago
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Depressing Facts About Sex That Will Make You Want to Be Celibate Forever

Put the cigarette down. Your penis will thank you.

Nshira Turkson4704 days ago
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Strange "Sexy" Halloween Costumes That Should Have Never Happened

Ruining your childhood, one spandex budysuit at a time.

Nshira Turkson4706 days ago
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The Most Unbelievable Sex Crimes

Making it too nasty can land you in a jail cell.

Nshira Turkson4713 days ago
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NYC's Best NFL Bars For Every Team

Yea, there is even a bar for Dolphins fans.

Nshira Turkson4714 days ago
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25 Worst Places to Bring a First Date

No, you can not make it rain together.

Nshira Turkson4717 days ago

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