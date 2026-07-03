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A lot of movies came out this summer, so it’s understandable if you missed some of the really good ones. Maybe you only do superhero movies in the summer or maybe you couldn’t bring yourself to move from your house AC to movie theater. Whatever your excuse, here are the best movies you may have missed this summer.
Andy Herrera

Latest Stories

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Music

50 Cent Is Still One of Zohran Mamdani's Favorite Artists Despite 'One-Sided Beef'

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Trace William Cowen16 days ago
Inde Navarrette in a white outfit poses on the red carpet at the "Jackass: Best and Last" event with a skull and crutches logo behind her.
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Music

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Trace William Cowen86 days ago
Bryan Cranston in a brown suit and patterned tie, smiling at an event with a promotional backdrop.
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Trace William Cowen92 days ago
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