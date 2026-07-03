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Moneybagg Yo On "Fake" Advice from Young Thug, Leaving Roc Nation & Meeting Ari Fletcher In Saks
This is the first time we've ever had a guest come back on the show, but when we heard Moneybagg Yo was releasing his new mixtape "Hard to Love," we knew we had
Keke Palmer on Nicki Minaj Favors, Drake Before Fame & Dating App Fails
Keke Palmer has captivated fans for over a decade at this point. The true definition of a triple threat, the singer, actress, and television host stopped by th
Shams Charania Talks Bronny James, Zion Williamson’s Future, Becoming an NBA GM | Complex Unfiltered
Senior NBA insider Shams Charania is regarded by many as the best reporter in the game. His timely reports and insight have NBA fans checking his every move fro
Gervonta Davis On Meeting Lil Baby, Surviving Plane Crash & Why Ryan Garcia Shouldn't Be A Boxer
Gervonta "Tank" Davis is one of boxing's young explosive superstars. As he's gearing up for what most people would say is his biggest fight to date, Gervonta me
Ryan Garcia Says Gervonta Davis Is Crying On Internet, Talks Signing Girls' Bodies & Lil Durk Boxing
The undefeated phenom, "King" Ryan Garcia is gearing up for what many would say is his biggest fight ever. On April 22, 2023, he'll be going up against another
Damson Idris on Jay Z Sponsoring His Green Card, Tyler, the Creator Bubble Baths & Dating Lori Harvey
After 6 intense seasons of playing Franklin Saint, Damson Idris' iconic show Snowfall is now coming to an end. Speedy met up with Damson at an undisclosed locat
Jim Jones Says Drake Is Greatest of All Time, Talks Drill Rappers and New Music
Jim Jones sits with Complex’s Jordan Rose for an interview about his new Hitmaka-produced project ‘Back In My Prime,’ working with the late Takeoff, why he thin
Lil Baby On Losing $600K with Drake, Meek Mill Early Co-sign & Documentary “Untrapped” | 360
Grammy nominated and multi platinum recording artist, Lil Baby sat down with Speedy Morman recently to discuss his upcoming album "It's Only Me" and many other
Seth Rogen On Smoking With Jay Z, Kanye Reciting “Superbad” Mid-Workout & Houseplant Ceramics | 360
Legendary comedian and actor, Seth Rogen invited Speedy Morman over to his 'Houseplant' headquarters this week to talk about many things including his new 'Han
NAV On Making "Beibs In The Trap" in 15 mins, First Million at 27 & Outselling Yeat | 360
With the recent release of his latest album 'Demons Protected by Angels', producer/ rapper NAV stopped by the 360 Stage to chat with Speedy Morman. We got to h
DJ Khaled On How To Get A Jay Z Verse, Obama Walking Out To All I Do Is Win & God Did
The legendary Dj Khaled invited Speedy Morman over to his Miami home this past week and got into everything can think of. From discussions on Khaled's early lif
Rod Wave Talks Turning Down Drake Record, Stopping Sad Music & Beautiful Mind Album | Complex 360
With his new album 'Beautiful Mind' dropping this week, Florida's very own, Rod Wave pulled up to the L.A. hills to chat with Speedy Morman. There, they discuss
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and the History of Complex Covers | Complex Turns 20!
Since 2002, Complex has been at the forefront of the now and the next with our iconic print and digital magazine covers, featuring the likes of Kanye West, Kim
The Game On Kim & Kanye Awkwardness, Jack Harlow’s White Privilege & Being Best Rapper in the World
Gearing up for the release of his upcoming album, ‘Drillmatic’, The Game pulled up to chat with Speedy Morman in the hills of Los Angeles this week. There, the
AEW Star Jade Cargill's Road to Double or Nothing PPV | Day in The Life
AEW star Jade Cargill has compiled an interesting resume. From NCAA basketball player, to a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc, wife and mother with a mas
Yung Miami & JT Talk Wardrobe Malfunction, Explain Their Influence, and Getting Fired From Jobs | 360 feat. City Girls
The City Girls have been hot on social media for quite some time. They recently met up with Speedy in Los Angeles to talk about everything under the sun. There
GIVĒON Teases Debut Album, Talks Grammys & Weighs in on IN-N-OUT vs Shake Shack
Very few artists have had the success that GIVĒON has had in the past two years. Since sitting down with Complex News’ Pierce Simpson in 2020, he’s been feature
Baby Tate Jets Across L.A with Complex | Day In The Life
Baby Tate plays a lot but works even harder. Flying in from Atlanta to Los Angeles for a press day, Baby Take brings Complex’s Claire Ateku along for the ride.