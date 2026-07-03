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Alec Baldwin Jokes About Parking Space Assault Arrest on 'Saturday Night Live'
Claire Foy was the host of 'Saturday Night Live' last night, but before she appeared, Alec Baldwin returned in another cold open as Trump.
Anderson .Paak Will Make His 'SNL' Debut December
His upcoming appearance is the latest in a stacked Season 44 that's included performances from Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, and most recently, Ella Mai.
Watch an Exclusive Clip of 'Girl in the Spider's Web' Starring Lakeith Stanfield
The crime thriller hits the big screen this Friday.
Claire Foy Is Lisbeth Salander in the New Trailer for 'The Girl in the Spider's Web'
Claire Foy stars alongside Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, and Stephen Merchant in the adaptation of Stieg Larsson's global bestselling novel.
Claire Foy Reportedly Getting $275K in Back Pay in Addition to 'The Crown' Raise
The Queen is getting hers.