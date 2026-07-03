Claire Foy

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Alec Baldwin
Music

Alec Baldwin Jokes About Parking Space Assault Arrest on 'Saturday Night Live'

Claire Foy was the host of 'Saturday Night Live' last night, but before she appeared, Alec Baldwin returned in another cold open as Trump.

Joe Price2785 days ago
Anderson .Paak visits the SiriusXM Studios
Music

Anderson .Paak Will Make His 'SNL' Debut December

His upcoming appearance is the latest in a stacked Season 44 that's included performances from Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, and most recently, Ella Mai.

Xavier Hamilton2799 days ago
'Girl in the Spider's Web'
Pop Culture

Watch an Exclusive Clip of 'Girl in the Spider's Web' Starring Lakeith Stanfield

The crime thriller hits the big screen this Friday.

Joshua Espinoza2812 days ago
Claire Foy as Lisbeth Salander in 'The Girl in the Spider's Web'
Pop Culture

Claire Foy Is Lisbeth Salander in the New Trailer for 'The Girl in the Spider's Web'

Claire Foy stars alongside Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks, and Stephen Merchant in the adaptation of Stieg Larsson's global bestselling novel.

juliarp2963 days ago
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