Head-turning cars are Christina Roki’s specialty. With the craziest chrome wraps and customizations we’ve ever seen, she is on a mission to create awesome cars.Jack Bravstein
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Tom Segura Discusses His 'Take It Down' Tour And The Rapidly Evolving World Of Podcasting
As well as meeting super fan Danny Brown and his love for Alyssa Milano.James Keith
Christina Aguilera took to social media on Monday to speak about Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship and show her support for the fellow pop icon.Jose Martinez
From Madonna to Chris Brown, these are the 35 biggest music scandals and shocking industry moments of all time.Complex