Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Future, Lil Baby, Giveon, Kehlani, Internet Money, Yeat, Justin Bieber, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
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Tanna Leone is the new signee on Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang, and he just dropped a debut project ‘Sleepy Soldier.’ He talks about his rise in this new interview.Jessica Mckinney
The rapper and singer-songwriter were seen sitting next to each other during the Hawks vs. Mavericks game in Atlanta and fans had a lot to say.Joshua Espinoza
After the singer shared some racy photos of herself on social media, people pointed out the similarities between her photo and a Tinashe album cover.Brenton Blanchet