Chloe Cherry

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LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 05: Adam22 and Lena the Plug are seen at the farmer's market on July 05, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. OS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Chloe Cherry attends The Hollywood Reporter x SAG-AFTRA Emmy Nominees Night presented by Snapchat and Waymo at Chateau Marmont on September 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Adam22 Says Wife Lena the Plug Reminded Him About His Chloe Cherry Hookup

The 'No Jumper' host recalled not recognizing Cherry while watching 'Euphoria' until his wife reminded him about their past.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 hours ago

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