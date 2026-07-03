Chip Kelly

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Sports

UCLA Football Players Express Concerns That Chip Kelly Won't Comply With COVID-19 Protocols

The UCLA football team has asked that a third-party health official makes sure the Bruins management team is following COVID-19 protocols.

tara mahadevan2220 days ago
Chip Kelly waves goodbye to the press after his final press conference as the 49ers coach.
Sports

49ers Owe a Staggering $69 Million to Coaches They've Fired Over Last 3 Seasons

The 49ers reportedly owe almost $70 million to Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula, and Chip Kelly, three coaches they fired over the last three seasons.

Gavin Evans3484 days ago
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Sports

Chip Kelly Spoke to Mark Helfrich About Potentially Returning to Coach at Oregon

Chip Kelly may be considering returning to the college ranks.

Aaron C. Mansfield3515 days ago
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Is Reportedly Interested in Leaving the 49ers for the Jets

The Chip Kelly era is already off to a strange start.

Chris Yuscavage3819 days ago
Sports

DeSean Jackson on Chip Kelly: “I’m a Firm Believer That Bad Karma Comes Back on You"

DeSean Jackson on Chip Kelly being fired: "Bad karma comes back on you"

Brett Pollakoff3844 days ago
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Sports

Eagles Player Lane Johnson Refers to Former Coach Chip Kelly as a “Dictator”

Johnson didn’t hold back while discussing Kelly.

Chris Yuscavage3852 days ago
Sports

Eagles Fire Chip Kelly

After three seasons as their Head Coach.

Gavin Evans3854 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Snoop Dogg Goes on Epic Instagram Rant Over Fantasy Football Loss: "Chip Kelly, Kill Yourself"

Snoop Dogg tells Chip Kelly "kill yourself" after fantasy football loss

Brett Pollakoff3862 days ago
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Sports

Adam Schefter Thinks Chip Kelly and the Eagles Will Part Ways After This Season

Both sides are "pretty sick of each other."

Gavin Evans3889 days ago
Sports

Chip Kelly Subtly Shades Russell Wilson Over Concussion Preventing Water

Eagles coach Chip Kelly takes a subtle shot at Russell Wilson and his concussion preventing water.

Adam Caparell3900 days ago
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Sports

LeSean McCoy Takes "Chip Kelly Rejects" Photo After Bills-Colts Game

LeSean McCoy is still taking shots at his former coach

jazrm883961 days ago
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Sports

Chip Kelly’s Not a Racist, He “Just Doesn’t See You as a Person”

Chip Kelly's not a racist, he just doesn't see you as a person.

Brett Pollakoff3995 days ago

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