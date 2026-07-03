Latest Stories
UCLA Football Players Express Concerns That Chip Kelly Won't Comply With COVID-19 Protocols
The UCLA football team has asked that a third-party health official makes sure the Bruins management team is following COVID-19 protocols.
49ers Owe a Staggering $69 Million to Coaches They've Fired Over Last 3 Seasons
The 49ers reportedly owe almost $70 million to Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula, and Chip Kelly, three coaches they fired over the last three seasons.
Chip Kelly Spoke to Mark Helfrich About Potentially Returning to Coach at Oregon
Chip Kelly may be considering returning to the college ranks.
Colin Kaepernick Is Reportedly Interested in Leaving the 49ers for the Jets
The Chip Kelly era is already off to a strange start.
The 49ers Have Taken All Their Colin Kaepernick Gear Off the Clearance Rack Since Hiring Chip Kelly
Coincidence? Probably not.
DeSean Jackson on Chip Kelly: “I’m a Firm Believer That Bad Karma Comes Back on You"
DeSean Jackson on Chip Kelly being fired: "Bad karma comes back on you"
Chip Kelly Was Fired Partially Because He Almost Ruined Christmas
How the Chip Stole Christmas.
Eagles Player Lane Johnson Refers to Former Coach Chip Kelly as a “Dictator”
Johnson didn’t hold back while discussing Kelly.
Snoop Dogg Goes on Epic Instagram Rant Over Fantasy Football Loss: "Chip Kelly, Kill Yourself"
Snoop Dogg tells Chip Kelly "kill yourself" after fantasy football loss
LeSean McCoy Reportedly Skipped a “Welcome Home” Party Hosted by Two Eagles Players in Philly
Who thought this was a good idea in the first place?
Chip Kelly Tried to Call LeSean McCoy This Week, But McCoy Hung Up
Wounds take time to heal.
LeSean McCoy Still Hates Chip Kelly, Won’t Shake His Hand Sunday: “Chip Can’t Shake Sh*t”
No love lost between these two.
Adam Schefter Thinks Chip Kelly and the Eagles Will Part Ways After This Season
Both sides are "pretty sick of each other."
Chip Kelly Subtly Shades Russell Wilson Over Concussion Preventing Water
Eagles coach Chip Kelly takes a subtle shot at Russell Wilson and his concussion preventing water.
Former NFL Player Bart Scott Rips Eagles Coach Chip Kelly, Says He Hopes "He Loses Every Game"
He doesn't like the way Kelly conducts business.
LeSean McCoy Takes "Chip Kelly Rejects" Photo After Bills-Colts Game
LeSean McCoy is still taking shots at his former coach
Chip Kelly’s Not a Racist, He “Just Doesn’t See You as a Person”
Chip Kelly's not a racist, he just doesn't see you as a person.