LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Magic Johnson are among the best players in Lakers history.Thomas Golianopoulos
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Bam Adebayo passed Kobe Bryant for the second-highest scoring NBA game of all time. In doing so, he’s rewired a league of increasingly explosive extremes.Peter A. Berry
Jordan. LeBron. Kobe. The definitive GOAT list is here, ranking the NBA's greatest players ever.Adam Caparell
These 10 players— like Magic, Steph, MJ, Wilt, & LeBron—have left their mark on & off the court in ways other players can't match spanning the NBA's 75 seasons.Adam Caparell