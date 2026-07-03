Latest Stories
Seth Rogen Addresses How ‘The Studio’ Will Handle Catherine O’Hara’s Death in Season 2
‘We are not ignoring it,’ Rogen said when discussing the show’s second season.
Catherine O'Hara's Cause of Death Revealed
Medical examiner findings, hidden health struggles, and what a pulmonary embolism and rectal cancer reveal about Catherine O’Hara’s final days.
Catherine O'Hara Suffered From a Rare Health Condition Before Her Death at 71
Catherine O'Hara had suffered from a rare condition known as situs inversus.
Macaulay Culkin, Pedro Pascal, Seth Rogen, and More React to Catherine O'Hara's Death
News of O'Hara's death was confirmed on Friday. She was 71 years old.
'Home Alone' and 'The Studio' Actress Catherine O'Hara Dead at 71
In 2025, the prolific comedian and actress received acclaim for her performance in Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's 'The Studio.'
Seth Rogen Says He Was 'Incredibly Scared' to Direct Martin Scorsese in 'The Studio'
Rogen directs and stars in the new Apple TV+ series.
Brad Pitt's Plan B Company Set to Produce 'Beetlejuice' Sequel That's in Early Development
Brad Pitt's production company Plan B has attached itself to the sequel to the 1988 cult classic 'Beetlejuice,' which is still in the early development stage.
Dua Lipa to Make Acting Debut in Spy Thriller 'Argylle' Alongside Henry Cavill, John Cena, and More
Dua Lipa will make her acting debut alongside an A-list cast in the spy thriller 'Argylle'. She'll also provide new music for the film's title track and score.