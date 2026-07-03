Catherine O'Hara

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Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Addresses How ‘The Studio’ Will Handle Catherine O’Hara’s Death in Season 2

‘We are not ignoring it,’ Rogen said when discussing the show’s second season.

Holly Riordan103 days ago
Catherine O'Hara Cause of Death Revealed
Pop Culture

Catherine O'Hara's Cause of Death Revealed

Medical examiner findings, hidden health struggles, and what a pulmonary embolism and rectal cancer reveal about Catherine O’Hara’s final days.

Bernadette Giacomazzo159 days ago
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Life

Catherine O'Hara Suffered From a Rare Health Condition Before Her Death at 71

Catherine O'Hara had suffered from a rare condition known as situs inversus.

Helen Storms168 days ago
Catherine O'Hara
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin, Pedro Pascal, Seth Rogen, and More React to Catherine O'Hara's Death

News of O'Hara's death was confirmed on Friday. She was 71 years old.

tara mahadevan169 days ago
Catherine O'Hara in a black and silver outfit poses on a red carpet at an Apple TV+ event.
Pop Culture

'Home Alone' and 'The Studio' Actress Catherine O'Hara Dead at 71

In 2025, the prolific comedian and actress received acclaim for her performance in Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's 'The Studio.'

Trace William Cowen169 days ago
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Seth Rogen in a light suit and glasses, and Martin Scorsese in a tuxedo, both smiling at separate events.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Says He Was 'Incredibly Scared' to Direct Martin Scorsese in 'The Studio'

Rogen directs and stars in the new Apple TV+ series.

tara mahadevan478 days ago
Wax museum based on the film 'Beetlejuice.'
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt's Plan B Company Set to Produce 'Beetlejuice' Sequel That's in Early Development

Brad Pitt's production company Plan B has attached itself to the sequel to the 1988 cult classic 'Beetlejuice,' which is still in the early development stage.

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Dua Lipa
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Dua Lipa to Make Acting Debut in Spy Thriller 'Argylle' Alongside Henry Cavill, John Cena, and More

Dua Lipa will make her acting debut alongside an A-list cast in the spy thriller 'Argylle'. She'll also provide new music for the film's title track and score.

Gavin Evans1836 days ago

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