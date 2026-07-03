Captain Planet

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Captain Planet
Music

Premiere: Captain Planet And Shungudzo Imagine Life At The Top Of The Political System On "Big Man”

Taken from his upcoming 'No Visa' album, which is set to drop June 15 via Bastard Jazz Recordings.

James Keith2258 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Making a 'Captain Planet' Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio loves the environment, so it makes sense that he'd love the ultimate environmental superhero.

Christopher Spata3561 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

We Chief x Ragga Twins x Captain Planet - "Blaze It Up"

They don't say this is moombahton in the description, but this is moombahton. It's got that dancehall aspect from the Ragga Twins that I like and remi

walmerc4301 days ago
Music

Premiere: Watch Captain Planet's "In The Gray" Video f/ Brit Lauren

A smooth song to end out your summer.

Alex Siber4357 days ago

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