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Puma Decided to Bring Back One of Its Best Collaborations
The BWGH x Puma R698 "Bluefield" is making an unexpected return this weekend. Find out more here.
Kicks of the Day: BWGH x Puma R698 "Dark Denim"
The BWGH x Puma R698 "Dark Denim" is now available for purchase from retailers like Kith.
The Newest BWGH x Puma Collaboration Revealed
We found pictures of the newest BWGH x Puma collaboration.
Kicks of the Day: BWGH x Puma XS-698 Camo
Kicks of the Day: BWGH x Puma XS-698 Camo
10 Sneaker Collaborations That Are Still Available Right Now
Not all sneaker collaborations sell out right away, you can still buy these ones.
Interview: David Obadia on His New Brand Harmony, Where BWGH Is Headed, and Why He'll Never Abandon Streetwear
The Parisian designer speaks on why he is launching a new high-end brand, but why streetwear is his No. 1 love.
Brooklyn We Go Hard Adds a Dose of Parisian Cool to PUMA's Most Classic Sportswear Designs
Brooklyn We Go Hard teams up with PUMA once again for its fall/winter 2014 collection.
Here's How You Can Get the BWGH x Puma XS-850 "Camo"
BWGH announced they'll be taking a pre-orders for its PUMA XS-850 "Camo" starting June 18.
BWGH x Puma Emit Earthy Vibes in the Newest Drop of Their Ongoing Collaboration
Brooklyn We Go Hard and Puma continue their ongoing collaboration with its newest "Madder Brown" collection.
How to Lock Down a Pair of the BWGH x Puma "Madder Brown" Pack
Release details for the upcoming BWGH x Puma "Madder Brown" pack feature the XS-850 and XS-698.
BWGH Went Hard On Its Collab With Puma
A preview of the upcoming BWGH x Puma collection featuring the XS-698 and XS-850.
BWGH and Puma Look for Joy Within the Blues in their Darkdenim Collection
After collaborating with Puma for their Darkshadow pack, the Joy collection continues with the Darkdenim collection. A riff on dark blues an indigo.nd
BWGH Shares the Initial Sketch of the Upcoming PUMA "Darkshadow" Collab
BWGH Co-founder David Obadia took to Instagram to share the first sketch of his upcoming "Darkshadow" collaboration with PUMA.
BWGH and PUMA Go Hard on Their "Darkshadow" Collab
Take a look at the upcoming BWGH x PUMA "Darkshadow" collection featuring the XS-850 and XS-698.
BWGH x Puma Continue to Bring Joy With Its "Darkshadow" Pack
BWGH x Puma's ongoing collaboration continues with the "Darkshadow" pack from the Joy collection.
Brooklyn We Go Hard Teams Up With Puma to Bring Joy to the World for Spring/Summer 2014
Brooklyn We Go Hard and Puma are dropping a full collection of warm-weather must-cops.
BWGH's New Playful Spring/Summer 2014 Collection Will Have You Flourishing With Babes
Inspired by the greatest "surfotographer" ever.
Puma and BWGH Have Three More Sneakers on the Way
From Paris, with suede.