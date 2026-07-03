Bubba Watson

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Bubba Watson’s Golf Cart Jetpack Looks Like It's Straight Out of the Future

Bubba Watson showed off his new golf cart jetpack that Oakley created to celebrate the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Gavin Evans3652 days ago

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