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The average EDM fan would be elated to be able to go to Miami during Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival, but Jason Ano isn't smiling. He's downright sad, and spread his sadboy vibes through Southern Florida these past few days. We know him as the cinematographer responsible for Skrillex's "Rock And Roll" and A$AP Rocky's "Purple Swag" videos, and the industry definitely loves the kid.nappy
Recently Bro Safari took some time to answer some questions for Do Androids Dance before the Fort Lauderdale stop of his Animal House tour where we discussed a number of topics including memorable tour stops, touring on a bus, upcoming collaborations, social media rants, the possibility of a Ludachrist reunion, and more.alessr
Recently, we took a cue from a recent Munchi post on Facebook to play devil's advocate and ponder the current state of moombahton. While the post playalessr
Talk about a well-rounded set. We've got past, present, and future. Main room to underground. The best of the summer and the fiercest of tomorrow. We love mixes, and sharing this week's spoils puts a smile on our faces. Hopefully these beats put a jolt in your asses. Rock on.khrisd