Bro Safari

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The average EDM fan would be elated to be able to go to Miami during Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival, but Jason Ano isn't smiling. He's downright sad, and spread his sadboy vibes through Southern Florida these past few days. We know him as the cinematographer responsible for Skrillex's "Rock And Roll" and A$AP Rocky's "Purple Swag" videos, and the industry definitely loves the kid.
nappy
Recently Bro Safari took some time to answer some questions for Do Androids Dance before the Fort Lauderdale stop of his Animal House tour where we discussed a number of topics including memorable tour stops, touring on a bus, upcoming collaborations, social media rants, the possibility of a Ludachrist reunion, and more.
alessr
Talk about a well-rounded set. We've got past, present, and future. Main room to underground. The best of the summer and the fiercest of tomorrow. We love mixes, and sharing this week's spoils puts a smile on our faces. Hopefully these beats put a jolt in your asses. Rock on.
khrisd

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Bro Safari - "Bender"

Fans of Bro Safari know: the man's been doing a ton of touring. The last year of his life has practically been on the road. Today he dropped "Bender,"

walmerc4293 days ago
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Bro Safari Announces Animal House Tour 2014; MC Sharpness, CRNKN, Craze, ETC!ETC!, Ape Drums, and UFO! to Support

Bro Safari just wrapped up his Blackout Tour, which featured Cory Enemy, CRNKN, MUST DIE!, and MC Sharpness, running through more than a dozen venues

nappy4306 days ago
nghtbrnd bro safari owl gang giveaway
Music

Meet Bro Safari and Get Some New NGHTBRND "OWL GANG" Gear

Just in time for the fall season, the heads over at NGHTBRND have released a new pack a gear, OWL GANG. Centered around their iconic NGHTOWL logo, this batch features a number of long-sleeve tees with OWL GANG printed right on them, along with the logo. The color scheme they worked on these are dope, with a nice blue/green fade. Peep the wears up above.

khrisd4342 days ago
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Bro Safari x UFO! x Beauty Brain - "No Control"

It's festival season, and Atlanta's Bro Safari may be 2014's biggest beneficiary. For those not paying attention, the veteran producer has emerged fro

marcuskdowling4414 days ago
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Music

Download Bro Safari's Full 2014 Ultra Music Festival Set

Today's Internets are a different place and you can't trust everything you see and or read. If you were looking for or thought you already found Bro Safari's 2014 Ultra mix, you might be mistaken. Earlier today the Animal House leader uploaded his full hour set with MC Sharpness to SoundCloud for free download and cleared up a confused situation.

jakel4470 days ago
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We Caught Up With Bro Safari at the Stacked Party During Miami Music Week 2014

If you know DAD, you know about Bro Safari. He's an artist we've been championing, and for good reason. Dude's the epitome of diversity, with a wide range of sounds coming from his studio. During the Stacked party at Miami Music Week, we caught up with Bro Safari, who spoke about who he was, let us know he has a solo EP on the horizon, and even gives us a shout out. Big up to Bro Safari, and keep it locked to more Miami Music Week 2014 content from DAD and Complex TV.

khrisd4492 days ago
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Download the Bro Safari x UFO! "Animal" Remix Album

Last May, the Internets got ROCKED via the freebie Animal album from Bro Safari and UFO!, which dropped around the time Random Access Memories did. I

khrisd4505 days ago
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M.I.A. - "YALA (Bro Safari & Valentino Khan Remix)"

Sometimes the right thing happens at the right time. I just happened to spot this track while perusing SoundCloud and what do you know? The first lady, and cause we like wordplay in these EDMs, I mean no one ever did this shit before first lady. Anyway, SC was just hit with a download for a song that sounds a lot like YOLO, but isn't.

lolod4533 days ago
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Iggy Azalea - "Animal Noise (Freestyle)"

We'll say this until the end of time; the collaboration between EDM producers and rappers make us swoon. Our editor-in-chief flexed his musical knowledge with his favorite rap and EDM collaborations back in October, and our entire staff gets giddy when these opposing worlds collide. Organic releases like this are good for business, and good for the art.

nappy4572 days ago
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Bro Safari x UFO! x Jesse Slayter - "Beat It Up"

Trying to get turkey day turnt? Bro Safari, UFO!, and Jesse Slayter have the perfect cut for you. Entitled "Beat It Up," this 100BPM masterpiece is the perfect cut to set it off to. Word is that these three have been working on this cut for the last month, and feature a grip of samples in it (everything from Snoop Dogg to a horse), making this track just scream "fun." If your grandmother still has her hips, you might want to test out there stamina with this one.

khrisd4615 days ago
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Bro Safari x Munchi - "Sin Compromiso (Munchi's F**k B***h Promoters VIP)"

Munchi is one of those talented artists who will make an insanely good track and hold onto it, leaving the people wanting more. When I first heard thi

alessr4657 days ago
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Skrillex to Headline the Capitol Theatre's First EDM Show on November 13

EDM, continuing to break down the walls. Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre has spent almost 100 years catering to some of the best artists in the wor

khrisd4663 days ago
bro safari live
Music

Download Bro Safari's Electric Zoo 2013 Set

It's weird calling this on Bro Safari's "Electric Zoo 2013" set alongside MC Sharpness, as of his own admission, he's "been playing around with this s

khrisd4701 days ago
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Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

Been a long time... shouldn't have left you. Well, you weren't really LEFT, but the Best Remixes feature took an unexpected hiatus last week. We're back with this week's reworks, though, and we have a boatload of doozies from a number of walks of the dance music scene. Everything from trap to drum & bass to juke to twerk, with loads of house and disco sprinkled in between. Future leaders and current ragers. All walks of this EDM life.

khrisd4703 days ago

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