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Pop Culture

‘The Full Monty’ and ‘Batman Begins’ Actor Tom Wilkinson Dead at 75

The Oscar-nominated actor's sudden death was confirmed in a statement shared by his agent.

Alex Ocho931 days ago
riches promotional image prime video
Pop Culture

‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Writer Pens New Prime Video Black Beauty Drama ‘Riches’

Riches focuses on Nina Richards, a young, gifted, and Black financial analyst who with her brother take on her father's new family for his beauty empire.

James R. Sanders1323 days ago
keira
Pop Culture

Keira Knightley Says Every Woman She Knows Has Been Sexually Harassed

Every woman that Keira Knightley knows has been subjected to some form of sexual harassment, a fact the 'Pirates' star is calling "depressing."

Brenton Blanchet1866 days ago
Peaky Blinders Season 3 photocall.
Pop Culture

'Peaky Blinders' to End After Upcoming Season, Movie Is 'Going to Happen' Later (UPDATE)

'Peaky Blinders' will end after the upcoming sixth season, though series creator Steven Knight says the story will "continue in another form."

Gavin Evans2007 days ago
A golden retriever plays tug of war with its leash.
Life

British Woman 'Marries' Dog on Live Daytime TV

Here's some of that sophisticated British humo(u)r you occasionally hear about.

Gavin Evans2545 days ago
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Pop Culture

10 Years On, We Speak To Noel Clarke About The Making Of 'Kidulthood'

“It was representing people who were underrepresented.”

Wil Jones3789 days ago
Pop Culture

'Black Britain on Screen' Season of Films Announced for the Brixton Ritzy Cinema

The season includes critically acclaimed feature films, rarely seen shorts, documentaries and live salon debates.

Wil Jones4057 days ago

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