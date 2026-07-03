Four years after it started life online, Breaks Magazine has made the jump into print with the release of the first IRL issue.Jack Stanley
Featured
Rappers have been in movies in ever-increasing numbers since the beginnings of the genre. Is there something about being an MC that translates to the silver screen? Ludacris, Common, Xzibit, Krondon and other rappers-turned-actors chime in on the profitable trend.Shawn Setaro
VH1's newest scripted show 'The Breaks' tells us the story behind the turntables.Khal
How Dan Charnas, DJ Premier, and Phonte Coleman recreated the story and sound of rap’s golden age.Al Shipley