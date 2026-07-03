Latest Stories
ASAP Rocky Is Now a Chanel Ambassador
The brand said his "talent, curiosity, and limitless creativity” make him a perfect fit.
BTS Joins Louis Vuitton as New House Ambassadors
Fresh off being the latest artists to receive a McDonald's partnership, BTS has been named as the French luxury fashion brand's new House Ambassadors.
Anderson .Paak Partners With Vans as First Global Music Ambassador, Reveals Footwear and Bucket Hat Collection
Vans also revealed a new collaboration with its first global music ambassador, Anderson .Paak, which includes custom sneakers and bucket hats.
Fans React to Knicks Issuing Statement on Steve Stoute’s 'First Take’ Comments
The team made it clear that the brand consultant wasn't making personnel decisions.
Jeezy Sells Tequila Avión Stake to Global Spirits Brand Pernod Ricard
Jeezy has sold his stake but hopes to continue to be able to bring the brand to "a worldwide stage."
Eight of Europe's Leading Creatives on the Come-Up You Need to Know
Eight of Europe's Leading Creatives on the Come-Up You Need to Know