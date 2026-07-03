Brand Ambassadors

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Latest Stories

ASAP Rocky
Music

ASAP Rocky Is Now a Chanel Ambassador

The brand said his "talent, curiosity, and limitless creativity” make him a perfect fit.

Trey Alston230 days ago
bts
Style

BTS Joins Louis Vuitton as New House Ambassadors

Fresh off being the latest artists to receive a McDonald's partnership, BTS has been named as the French luxury fashion brand's new House Ambassadors.

Trace William Cowen1912 days ago
anderson paak
Style

Anderson .Paak Partners With Vans as First Global Music Ambassador, Reveals Footwear and Bucket Hat Collection

Vans also revealed a new collaboration with its first global music ambassador, Anderson .Paak, which includes custom sneakers and bucket hats.

Jordan Rose2109 days ago
Steve Stoute
Sports

Fans React to Knicks Issuing Statement on Steve Stoute’s 'First Take’ Comments

The team made it clear that the brand consultant wasn't making personnel decisions.

Gavin Evans2349 days ago
Jeezy
Music

Jeezy Sells Tequila Avión Stake to Global Spirits Brand Pernod Ricard

Jeezy has sold his stake but hopes to continue to be able to bring the brand to "a worldwide stage."

NoraGrayceOrosz3104 days ago
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Sneakers

Eight of Europe's Leading Creatives on the Come-Up You Need to Know

Eight of Europe's Leading Creatives on the Come-Up You Need to Know

Megan Munro4020 days ago

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