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This is a picture of Patrick Day.
Sports

Boxer Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery After Brutal Knockout

Patrick Day, 27, was knocked out with a brutal left hook by Charles Conwell at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Philip Lewis2469 days ago
This is a picture of Deontay Wilder.
Sports

Deontay Wilder Says $50 Million Bout With Anthony Joshua ‘Will Definitely Happen’

Joshua's camp isn't so sure, and they allege Wilder is dragging his feet in confirming the $50 million fight.

Omar Burgess3001 days ago

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