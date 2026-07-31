Bob Ross

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Logan Paul in sunglasses at an event, and Drake laughing in a leather jacket at a sports game.
Pop Culture

Logan Paul on Drake Outbidding Him for Bob Ross Painting: 'I Was Like, Who the F*ck Could This Be?'

Logan says he was "a little tipsy" while trying to secure the piece.

Trace William Cowen203 days ago
Screenshot from 'Paint' teaser trailer.
Pop Culture

Owen Wilson Brings Bob Ross Vibes in ‘Paint’ Teaser Trailer

Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, a popular TV painter from Vermont who has a striking amount in common with Bob Ross, in the teaser trailer for 'Paint.'

Jose Martinez1274 days ago
nf
Pop Culture

Netflix Previews Summer Movie Lineup With New Trailer f/ ASAP Rocky, Nas, Jason Momoa, and More

Netflix is keeping up with its weekly drop promise. Among the notable summer 2021 entries are 'Monster' with ASAP Rocky and Nas, 'Army of the Dead,' and more.

Trace William Cowen1926 days ago
north
Pop Culture

North West Receives Personal Invitation From Bob Ross Experience Museum After Landscape Painting

The painting, which mother Kim Kardashian said was crafted during an oil painting class, drew widespread comparisons to the late artist Bob Ross.

Trace William Cowen1997 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App