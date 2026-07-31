North West Being Compared to Bob Ross After Kim Kardashian Shares 7-Year-Old's Landscape Painting (UPDATE)
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Pop Culture
"My little artist North," Kim said when sharing a pic of the landscape painting. While some have been skeptical, a TikTok user says her mom is North's teacher.Trace William Cowen
Music
The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick
Drake touches on matters of Kendrick, Cole, Rozay, and more on one of his three new albums.Trace William Cowen
From selling hood DVDs to the VERZUZ stage, French Montana has one hell of a career. Here are his 20 best songs.Dimas Sanfiorenzo