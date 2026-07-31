Get to know the actor stepping up to be Marvel Studios' next Black PantherKhal
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Style
A History of the Wildest Sneakers and Streetwear Pieces Worn by Superheroes and Villains in Film
Even Batman wore a pair of Air Jordans.Joe Price
Ryan Coogler hand-picked David Jonsson to carry the Black Panther mantle — and his body of work makes it clear why.Jordan Rose
Pop Culture
Everything You Need to Know About 'Avengers: Doomsday' If You Only Watched 'Avengers: Endgame'
Haven't kept up with the MCU since 2019? We've got you coveredKhal