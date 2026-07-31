Anna Sofia

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Anna Sofia
Music

Premiere: 15-Year-Old Newcomer Anna Sofia Shares Acoustic Indie Cut "Meaner Girl"

We would strongly urge you to keep tabs on Anna Sofia's future releases.

James Keith2669 days ago

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