From Saweetie to Jason Derulo, these celebrities are successfully using TikTok to provide entertaining laughs, life commentary, exclusives & more.Quierra Luck
Featured
In honor of this weekend’s release of <i>Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes</i>, we’ve been racking our pop culture brains to come up with a comprehensive top 10 list of the most influential apes in popular culture.Jamie Iovine
Life
People Are Bringing Up Pumbaa From 'Lion King’ After Video Showing Man Get Attacked by Warthog Goes Viral
The Internet is having a field day after someone was attacked by a warthog after apparently thinking it'd be like Pumbaa from 'The Lion King.'Jose Martinez
A chimp was caught masturbating with a plastic bottle, which scientists say is the first time a wild chimp has been seen using a man-made object in that way.Brad Callas