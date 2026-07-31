We caught up with the revered UK music exec to talk about his new BET documentary, ‘Darcus Beese: In His Own Words’, his new music stable, D.A.P., the future of A&R and more.Joseph JP Patterson
Featured
In honor of 'Angel' turning 20, series co-star Charisma Carpenter reflects on her part of the journey.Frazier Tharpe
The British crooner invited Complex to his studio for an in-depth chat about his past, present, and glowing future.Tobi Oke
Sports
Stephen A. Smith Faces Backlash for Saying Shohei Ohtani Needing an Interpreter Harms Baseball (UPDATE)
On the latest episode of 'First Tale,' Stephen A. Smith tried to make the point that the current face of baseball needing an interpreter is bad for the game.Brenton Blanchet