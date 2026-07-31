Andor

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Andor Cast Interview
Pop Culture

The ‘Andor’ Cast Talks Bringing a Bold Vision of ‘Star Wars’ to Life

Complex spoke with the cast of Disney+'s new 'Star Wars' series, 'Andor,' all about the show and how they brought this bold new era to life.

William Goodman1409 days ago
Andor Season 1 Review Disney Plus
Pop Culture

'Andor' Begins a Bold, New, and Exciting Era for 'Star Wars'

The Disney+ 'Rogue One' prequel is the most exciting 'Star Wars' has been in years. Here's our review of the new series starring Diego Luna.

William Goodman1417 days ago
disney shares trailer for new star wars series andor
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Upcoming 'Star Wars' Series 'Andor' Starring Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, and More

The new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ 'Star Wars' series features Forest Whitaker reprising his role of Saw Gerrera. The show will be premiering next month.

Abel Shifferaw1467 days ago
cassian andor is back baby, sw forever
Pop Culture

Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Andor’ Gets First Teaser Trailer Featuring Return of Diego Luna's 'Rogue One' Hero

The galaxy is further expanded with this exploration of Cassian Andor, again played by Diego Luna. Serving as showrunner is series creator Tony Gilroy.

Trace William Cowen1534 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App