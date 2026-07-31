Amy Winehouse Foundation

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As we prepare for the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, what better time to look back at some of the past performances that have made Coachella one of the biggest music festivals in the world? From Kanye West in 2011 to Radiohead way back in 2004, these are the most iconic Coachella performances.
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LONDON - JUNE 27: Amy Winehouse performs during the 46664 concert in celebration of Nelson Mandela's life at Hyde Park on June 27, 2008 in London, England.
Music

Amy Winehouse's Mother Reflects on Daughter's Passing 15 Years Later: 'Victim of Her Own Success'

In a 15th anniversary tribute, Janis Winehouse said her daughter "didn't want" fame.

Jaelani Turner-Williams15 days ago

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