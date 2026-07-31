Amir Khan

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Latest Stories

Amir Khan Thinks A Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua Bout Would Be 'Fantastic'
Sports

Tyson Fury Announces Boxing Return Months After Amir Khan Hyped Anthony Joshua Fight

Amir Khan hyped a Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua fight last fall. Now, Fury’s return announcement has brought that talk back into focus.

Bernadette Giacomazzo213 days ago
amir khan getty images
Sports

British Boxer Amir Khan Given 2-Year Ban After Failing Drugs Test

Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years after he tested positive for ostarine—a prohibited performance drug—during his fight with Kell

Sanj Patel1220 days ago
Complex News
Sports

Professional Athletes Keep It Real About 'Loyalty' at the 2018 ESPYs

After the surprising trade of DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard, we hit the ESPYs red carpet to ask athletes if “loyalty” exists in professional sports.

Complex2940 days ago
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Sports

Interview: Canelo Alvarez on Amir Khan and Maturing As a Fighter

Complex News interviews Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big fight with Amir Khan.

Anthony J. Asencio3746 days ago
Sports

Muslim Boxer Amir Khan: Upcoming Fight Could Be My Last in U.S. Because of Trump

Khan is set to fight Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez.

Jose Martinez3746 days ago
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Sports

Amir Khan Will Fight Gennady Golovkin if He Beats Canelo Alvarez

Amir Khan will go head-to-head with the most devastating man in boxing if he wins his next fight.

Corey Pellatt3823 days ago
Sports

Amir Khan Will Fight Canelo Alvarez for the WBC Middleweight Title on May 7th

Khan is jumping up two weight classes to challenge Alvarez for the WBC middleweight title.

Corey Pellatt3838 days ago
Sports

Amir Khan Says He's Pulled out of Negotiations to Fight Manny Pacquiao Next Year

It looks like Amir Khan's dream of a superfight with a pound-for-pound king is slipping away.

Corey Pellatt3951 days ago
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Sports

Amir Khan Drove 2,000 Miles to Deliver Supplies to Refugees in Greece

Amir Khan has been on his own personal mission to support the refugee crisis.

Corey Pellatt3972 days ago
Sports

Amir Khan Says He's Held Talks with Manny Pacquiao about Fighting Him in Dubai

Since he can't get a fight with Floyd Mayweather, Amir Khan is turning his attention to Manny Pacquiao.

Corey Pellatt4027 days ago
Sports

Amir Khan Is Training during Ramadan Just in Case He Gets a Call from Floyd Mayweather

Amir Khan STILL hasn't given up hope of a money-spinning clash with Floyd Mayweather.

Corey Pellatt4042 days ago
Sports

Amir Khan Says Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao Both Want to Fight Him

Floyd Mayweather's next fight probably won't be against Manny Pacquiao.

Chris Yuscavage4112 days ago

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