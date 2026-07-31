Latest Stories
Tyson Fury Announces Boxing Return Months After Amir Khan Hyped Anthony Joshua Fight
Amir Khan hyped a Tyson Fury–Anthony Joshua fight last fall. Now, Fury’s return announcement has brought that talk back into focus.
British Boxer Amir Khan Given 2-Year Ban After Failing Drugs Test
Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years after he tested positive for ostarine—a prohibited performance drug—during his fight with Kell
Professional Athletes Keep It Real About 'Loyalty' at the 2018 ESPYs
After the surprising trade of DeMar DeRozan for Kawhi Leonard, we hit the ESPYs red carpet to ask athletes if “loyalty” exists in professional sports.
Interview: Canelo Alvarez on Amir Khan and Maturing As a Fighter
Complex News interviews Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big fight with Amir Khan.
Muslim Boxer Amir Khan: Upcoming Fight Could Be My Last in U.S. Because of Trump
Khan is set to fight Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez.
Amir Khan Will Fight Gennady Golovkin if He Beats Canelo Alvarez
Amir Khan will go head-to-head with the most devastating man in boxing if he wins his next fight.
Amir Khan Will Fight Canelo Alvarez for the WBC Middleweight Title on May 7th
Khan is jumping up two weight classes to challenge Alvarez for the WBC middleweight title.
Floyd Mayweather and Amir Khan Talked Trash During Tonight’s Danny Garcia/Robert Guerrero Fight
Mayweather and Khan exchanged words during #PBConFOX.
Watch Steph Curry Teach Boxer Amir Khan How to Make a Free Throw Despite His Horrendous Shooting Form
Has Amir Khan ever touched a basketball before?
Amir Khan Says He's Pulled out of Negotiations to Fight Manny Pacquiao Next Year
It looks like Amir Khan's dream of a superfight with a pound-for-pound king is slipping away.
Amir Khan Drove 2,000 Miles to Deliver Supplies to Refugees in Greece
Amir Khan has been on his own personal mission to support the refugee crisis.
Amir Khan Says He's Held Talks with Manny Pacquiao about Fighting Him in Dubai
Since he can't get a fight with Floyd Mayweather, Amir Khan is turning his attention to Manny Pacquiao.
Amir Khan Is Training during Ramadan Just in Case He Gets a Call from Floyd Mayweather
Amir Khan STILL hasn't given up hope of a money-spinning clash with Floyd Mayweather.
Amir Khan Says Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao Both Want to Fight Him
Floyd Mayweather's next fight probably won't be against Manny Pacquiao.