Alvin Risk

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The average EDM fan would be elated to be able to go to Miami during Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival, but Jason Ano isn't smiling. He's downright sad, and spread his sadboy vibes through Southern Florida these past few days. We know him as the cinematographer responsible for Skrillex's "Rock And Roll" and A$AP Rocky's "Purple Swag" videos, and the industry definitely loves the kid.
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Skrillex 'Show Tracks' cover
Music

Listen to Skrillex's Surprise Two-Song EP 'Show Tracks'

Skrillex returns with a surprise EP of new material that has been murdering his sets as of late.

Khal2576 days ago
Music

Premiere: Alvin Risk and Hodgy Beats Go Full-On "Beastmode"

Alvin Risk continues to amaze with his new single "Beastmode," featuring insane vocals from Hodgy Beats.

Khal3893 days ago
alvin risk venture
Music

Alvin Risk Announces New EP "Venture," Forthcoming Reddit AMA

Alvin Risk is actually going to talk to his fans. Well, not really, but the normally press-shy producer/DJ (he's highly protective of his brand and has never done an interview) will be conducting a Reddit AMA on November 11tat 11:11 AM PST (8:11 AM EST) to support the launch of VENTURE, his forthcoming five-track EP featuring Risk's own production and vocals on the entire project.

marcuskdowling4312 days ago
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Alvin Risk & Tittsworth - "Pendejas (MaxX & EJ 2014 Remix)"

Have you been rocking with MaxX & EJ Mondays? Hopefully you have; it's always great to see the world of global bass being interpreted in so many ways via the variety of tunes that have been emerging from their studio. For the penultimate edition of this bombastic series, MaxX & EJ share their 2014 rerub of Alvin Risk and Tittsworth's club-shaking "Pendejas," giving this one a bigger, brighter sheen, while still keeping with the original's groove.

khrisd4364 days ago
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When Beats Aren't Enough: Producers Singing on Their Own Tracks

DJs are known to speak with their hands. Producers, on the other hand, tend to create what they can't express through words with their sounds, and in

androids4624 days ago
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dhbk try it out bootleg
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Skrillex & Alvin Risk - "Try It Out (David Heartbreak Tried It Out Bootleg)"

Leave it to David Heartbreak to inject some funk into Skrillex and Alvin Risk's new single "Try It Out." They shocked the DAD staff when we heard the

khrisd4662 days ago
skrillex alvin risk try it out try harder mix
Music

Skrillex & Alvin Risk - "Try It Out (Put Em Up Mix)"

The third and final version of Skrillex & Alvin Risk's "Try It Out" has hit the Internets for your previewing, although we imagine most of you made sure to cop the release on iTunes already. WIth the "Put Em Up" mix, you've got a "put em up" scream thrown into the stew alongside what's probably the most massive mix out of all three. Festival dubstep? Five alarm blaze dubstep? Who knows what to call this, aside from being fucking amazing.

khrisd4679 days ago
skrillex alvin risk try it out try harder mix
Music

Skrillex & Alvin Risk - "Try It Out (Try Harder Mix)"

When Skrillex returns with news, he hits the world like a shot. We kicked off the day with the "neon mix" of his new single with Alvin Risk, the long-

khrisd4683 days ago
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Skrillex & Alvin Risk - "Try It Out (Neon Mix)"

In the grand scheme of things the sound that's won Skrillex his six (count 'em) Grammys is not the sound we've heard from him in a while. He kicked of

khrisd4683 days ago
alvin risk junkfood
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Download Alvin Risk's "JunkFood" EP

Last week, Alvin Risk gave some quick notice that he'd be dropping an EP today, and it's great to see him live up to his promise. Throughout the four-

khrisd4819 days ago
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The (Leaked) 2013 Lollapalooza EDM Lineup

As per a leaked image of the full line-up, we've got an idea of the EDM side of the 2013 Lollapalooza line-up. Here's what you can see if you hit the event.

khrisd4879 days ago
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15 EDM Producers That You Didn't Know Made Drum & Bass

Drum & Bass is damn near the redheaded step-child of the EDM scene. While dubstep was the recent wave of the current dance music revival (with no one

androids4903 days ago
light nightclub line up
Music

LIGHT Adds A-Trak, Axwell, Mat Zo, and More to Residency Line-Up

It's already been announced that Skrillex, Baauer, Zedd, and Sebastian Ingrosso are LIGHT Nightclub's resident DJs, and today they announced a hefty list of EDM DJs, and they really are going all out. The additions to this line-up are some of the EDM scene's finest, and really puts LIGHT at the top tier, especially for a new club.

khrisd4915 days ago

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