Ali

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Nelly and Ali
Music

Ali Drops $50 Million St. Lunatics Lawsuit Against Nelly

Nelly's legal team is now seeking the possibility to countersue for the "frivolous" lawsuit.

Trey Alston461 days ago
St. Lunatics' rapper Ali and Nelly
Music

St. Lunatics' Ali Responds to 'Subliminal' From Nelly, Claims He Wrote 'Country Grammar' Album

St. Lunatics' Ali took to Instagram Monday to send shots at Nelly, who he claimed abandoned him after he helped write the rapper's No. 1 hit 'Country Grammar.'

Brad Callas1739 days ago
nelly
Music

Nelly Responds to St. Lunatics Member Ali’s Claims That He ‘Hustled’ the Group

Nelly recently faced criticism from fellow St. Lunatics member Ali, who claimed the "Hot in Herre" artist had "hustled" him and the rest of the group.

Joe Price1990 days ago

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