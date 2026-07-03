Air Jordan 2 Low

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Air Jordan 2 II Low Women's Chicago Release Date FD4849-106 Profile
Sneakers

New Women's Air Jordan 2 Low Looks Like 'Chicago' Remix

Bulls colors are featured on the colorway debuting in October.

Victor Deng1024 days ago
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'UNC' Air Jordan 2 Low

Expected to release in July.

Victor Deng1128 days ago
Nike Air Foamposite One White Penny Hardaway PE Release Date DV0815-100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Nike Air Foamposite One 'Penny PE' to the latest Gucci x Adidas collection, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1201 days ago
Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 'Baklava' (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6 to the 'Faded Spruce' Nike Dunk High, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1222 days ago
Advertisement
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup March 7 2023
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the Tiffany and Co. x Nike Air Force 1 to the 'White Cement' Air Jordan 3, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1229 days ago
Air Jordan 3 'White/Cement' Remastered DN3707-100 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Tiffany and Co. x Nike Air Force 1 to the 'White Cement' Air Jordan 3, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1229 days ago
Air Jordan 2 Low 'Melon Tint' DV9956 118 Pair
Sneakers

'Melon Tint' Air Jordan 2 Low Releases This Month

A new 'Melon Tint' colorway of the Air Jordan 2 Low is officially releasing in March 2023. Click here for a detailed look along with the release info.

Victor Deng1233 days ago
Air Jordan 2 Low Women's 'UNC to Chicago' DX4401 164 Pair
Sneakers

'UNC to Chicago' Air Jordan 2 Low Drops in March

The 'UNC to Chicago' Air Jordan 2 Low women's colorway is expected to release in March 2023 and will be available on SNKRS. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1242 days ago
Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood' DV9956 103 Pair
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Cherrywood' Air Jordan 2 Low

A new 'Cherrywood' colorway of the Air Jordan 2 Low is reportedly releasing in Spring 2023. Click here for the early info and a closer look at the sneakers.

Victor Deng1271 days ago
Advertisement
Air Jordan 2 Low Craft 'Atmosphere/Pale Vanilla/White/Photon Dust' DX6930-600 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Pastel Prints Hit the Air Jordan 2 Low Craft

Jordan Brand is releasing a new Air Jordan 2 Low Craft sneaker for Easter in a 'Atmosphere/Pale Vanilla/White/Photon Dust' colorway. Find more info here.

Riley Jones1289 days ago
Air Jordan 2 Low Women's 'Look, Up In The Sky'
Sneakers

First Look at the 'Look, Up in the Air' Air Jordan 2 Low

A new 'Look, Up In The Air' Air Jordan 2 Low is reportedly releasing exclusively in women's sizing in June 2023. Click here for an early look.

Victor Deng1304 days ago
Titan x Air Jordan 2 Low DV6206-183 (Pair)
Sneakers

Release Details for the Titan x Air Jordan 2 Low

Detailed Images of the forthcoming Titan x Air Jordan 2 Low collaboration have surfaced. Click here for an official look and the latest updates.

Victor Deng1372 days ago
Michael Jordan #23 of the Washington Wizards smiles as he picks up 20 points against the Philadelphia 76ers as the Wizards defeated the 76ers 90-76 in NBA action at the MCI Center in Washington DC.
Sneakers

Air Jordan Release Dates for Summer 2023 Revealed

Air Jordan release dates for Summer 2023 have been revealed, including the return of the 'Thunder' Air Jordan 4, a 'Wizards' Air Jordan 3, and more.

Brandon Richard1416 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App