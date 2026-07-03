Adidas ZX 8000

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Atmos x Adidas ZX 8000 'Predator'
Sneakers

This Atmos x Adidas ZX 8000 Is Releasing Only at One Store This Week

Here's how to buy the 'Predator' Atmos x Adidas ZX 8000.

Victor Deng37 days ago
Gucci x Adidas Sneaker Trunk
Sneakers

Gucci's New Adidas Collection Includes a $120K Shoe Trunk

Gucci and Adidas' second collection includes a $120K sneaker trunk that includes 12 pairs of their collaborative Gazelle sneaker. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1200 days ago
Gucci x Adidas ZX 8000 2023
Sneakers

Gucci and Adidas' Newest Collection Is Available Now

The newest Gucci x Adidas collection is available now, which features new iterations of the Gazelle and the ZX 8000. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1201 days ago
Lego x Adidas ZX 8000 Blue Lateral
Sneakers

More Lego x Adidas ZX 8000s on the Way

A new collection of Lego x Adidas ZX 8000 styles are on the way. Click here for the official release info and a closer look at the upcoming release.

Victor Deng1900 days ago
Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 DNA 'ZX Collection' Group
Sneakers

Past Meets Present With This Adidas Ultra Boost 'ZX' Collection

Three classic Adidas ZX colorways are used as inspiration for the Ultra Boost 1.0 DNA 'ZX Collection' dropping in May 2021. Here are the release details.

Victor Deng1903 days ago
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Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Hyper Royal' 555088 402 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the ALD x New Balance 550 to the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 'SuperEarth,' here's a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Victor Deng1921 days ago
Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 'Superearth' GZ3088 Lateral
Sneakers

Sean Wotherspoon's 'SuperEarth' Adidas ZX 8000 Collab Is Dropping Soon

An official look at Sean Wotherspoon's Adidas ZX 8000 'Superearth' collaboration has surfaced. Click here for more and official release info.

Victor Deng1922 days ago
Neighborhood x Undefeated x Adidas ZX 8000 White
Sneakers

Neighborhood and Undefeated Are Back With New Adidas Collab

Longtime collaborators Neighborhood, Undefeated and Adidas are back with two new ZX 8000 collabs releasing in April 2021. Here's the official release info.

Victor Deng1927 days ago
Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low Side
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Buckle Low to 'Midnight Navy' Air Jordan 3, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1949 days ago
Adidas x Reebok ZX Pump Pair
Sneakers

Reebok and Adidas Are Dropping a New Sneaker Together

As part of Adidas' ongoing A-ZX series, the brand has partnered with Reebok to collaborate on the new ZX Pump sneaker. Here's the official release details.

Victor Deng1954 days ago
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Adidas ZX 8000 'Frozen Lemonade' H68010 Lateral
Sneakers

Summer-Themed Adidas ZX 8000 Is Releasing in the Middle of Winter

Adidas has revealed the next sneaker for its A-ZX series with the ZX 8000 'Frozen Lemonade' releasing in January 2021. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1998 days ago
Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Dyed Release Date
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the the 'Dyed' Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 pack to J. Cole x Puma Dreamer 2, here is a complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1998 days ago
Air Jordan 1 Volt Gold Release Date 555088 118 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the 'Volt Gold' Air Jordan 1 to Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2019 days ago
Adidas ZX 8000 'Vieux Lyons' FZ4410 Lateral
Sneakers

Adidas' Next A-ZX Sneaker Drops This Week

Adidas Originals' A-ZX series continues with the latest ZX 8000 'Vieux Lyon' dropping in January 2021. Click here for an official look and additional details.

Victor Deng2020 days ago

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