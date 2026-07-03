Adidas Originals Tobacco

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Adidas Tobacco 'Kyoto'
Sneakers

These Adidas Collab Sneakers Are in Japanese

Here's how to buy the Size and Billy's x Adidas Tobacco collabs.

Victor Deng247 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Originals Keeps It Vintage on the Tobacco

With upcoming vintage suede quartet.

Jonathan Sawyer4606 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Originals Tobacco "Dark Onix/Black"

Suede Three Stripes for fall.

Jonathan Sawyer4645 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Originals Tobacco "Earth Green"

Earthy for fall.

Jonathan Sawyer4690 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Originals Tobacco Fall 2012

Pair of Size? exclusives.

Jonathan Sawyer5056 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Originals Tobacco "Suede & Gum" Pack

Trio from the Three Stripes.

Jonathan Sawyer5240 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Originals Tobacco "Lone Blue/Gum"

Tobacco for your feet, kind of.

Jonathan Sawyer5254 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Originals Tobacco Size? Exclusive

More from the UK outlet.

Jonathan Sawyer5257 days ago
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