Adidas Barricade 8

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Anthony Barr wearing a varsity jacket walks through a hallway with "SKOL VIKINGS" on the wall.
Sports

Anthony Barr Defends 'Tush Push' Amid Potential Ban: 'It's a Slippery Slope'

The former Vikings linebacker is speaking out about the controversial play as the NFL considers banning it.

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