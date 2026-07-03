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Arc'teryx Equipment Taps Nicole McLaughlin as Its First-Ever Design Ambassador
In conjunction with the announcement, Arc'teryx has unveiled the Arc Cart and Mini Tent—two up-cycled functional pieces designed by McLaughlin.
Activewear Market Estimated to Bring in $83 Billion in Sales by 2020
Activewear market estimated to bring in $83 billion in sales by 2020.
Isaora and Siki Im Have Teamed Up for a Murdered-Out Activewear Collection
Isaora teamed up with designer Siki Im on a four-piece activewear collection you can rock in the gym or in the streets.
Teenage Girl With Down Syndrome Lands First Big Modeling Gig
This activewear brand wants to "[change] the face of modeling" with its new campaign.
Aether Drops Another Solid Collection of Techy Activewear
Aether presents its Spring/Summer 2015 collection lookbook.
This Brand Uses Shrimp and Crab Shells to Make Gym Clothes That Don't Stink
This Vancouver startup is using the unique treatment technique on its clothes to fight odor caused by sweat.
Rhone's Activewear Will Fight Sweat Stains and Odor Permanently
Activewear brand Rhone presents a line of technical threads that combat odor and sweat stains.
Beyoncé and Topshop Are Teaming up for an Activewear Brand
Beyoncé and Topshop's new partnership will include clothing, footwear, and accessories.