A Tribe Called Red

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A conversation with DJ NDN and Bear Witness of Indigienous/Native/FIrst Nation DJ/production trio A Tribe Called Red is not just a conversation based in intellect and awareness. Deeper than that, it's a journey into understanding the depths and nuances of not just great music, but of understanding racism, ethnic strife and understanding an often overlooked aspect of the need for respect in our communal global experience.
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