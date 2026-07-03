Featured
The duo formerly known as A Tribe Called Red have upped the ante on their new album, One More Saturday Night, by working with live Indigenous drum groups.Kyle Mullin
The former A Tribe Called Red DJ talks about his new album and premieres the video for "War Club."Kyle Mullin
Here are the best Canadian music videos of the year.Aaron Zorgel
Music
A Tribe Called Red Speak on Producing for Angel Haze, Their Live Show, and Representing For Indigenous People
A conversation with DJ NDN and Bear Witness of Indigienous/Native/FIrst Nation DJ/production trio A Tribe Called Red is not just a conversation based in intellect and awareness. Deeper than that, it's a journey into understanding the depths and nuances of not just great music, but of understanding racism, ethnic strife and understanding an often overlooked aspect of the need for respect in our communal global experience.marcuskdowling