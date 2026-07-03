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Nintendo Just Discontinued the 3DS and Fans Are in Mourning
After almost a decade on the market, Nintendo has discontinued the 3DS and its extended family of handheld gaming consoles.
The Final DLC Characters for Super Smash Bros. Have Been Revealed
Bayonetta and 'Fire Embelm: Fates' Corrin join the fight!
New "Smash Bros." Character Getting Announced Tomorrow
New "Smash Bros." Character Getting Announced Tomorrow
Korg Launching Synthesizer on Nintendo 3DS (Video)
Korg is launching a new 3D synthesizer on the Nintendo 3DS with crazy visuals.
"Aban Hawkins and the 1001 Spikes" Hits All Kinds Of Platforms June 3
"Aban Hawkins and the 1001 Spikes" Hits All Kinds Of Platforms June 3
Nintendo To Hold 90 Minute E3 Talk On New 3DS Game
Nintendo To Hold 90 Minute E3 Talk On New 3DS Game
"Tomodachi Life" Rap Battle In First TV Trailer (Video)
"Tomodachi Life" has its first TV trailer featuring a rap battle
Nintendo Posts Huge Loss, $229 Million in the Red
Nintendo posted a huge lost today of $229 million after its two devices, the Wii U and 3DS did not meet sales goals
Report: Nintendo May Reveal New Console at E3 [UPDATE]
It's been reported that Nintendo may reveal the its next console at this year's Electonic Entertainment Expo or E3
Nintendo Launches First Free-to-Play Game on 3DS (Video)
"Steel Diver" sequel playable now
Nintendo Direct Announces Spring Releases; Watch It Here
New titles for Wii U and 3DS
Nintendo Really Wants Us to Play the Next "Smash Bros." as Lucario
We still don't forgive him for replacing Mewtwo.
"Professor Layton Vs. Phoenix Wright" European Box Art Entered Into Evidence
Nintendo UK reveals a packshot of the Ace Attorney and quirky professor.
Renegade Kid's "Moon" Gets Episodic 3DS Remake
That's no moo – oh wait yeah it is.
"Bravely Default" Gets One More Story Trailer (Video)
Corrupted crystals and chosen heroes, huh?
"Yoshi's New Island" Gets a Release Date for North America
3DS title drops in March
"Pokémon Bank" Delayed As Nintendo Sees High Volume Of Online Traffic
Cloud-based service pushed back until Nintendo knows when.