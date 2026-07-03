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Pop Culture

Nintendo Just Discontinued the 3DS and Fans Are in Mourning

After almost a decade on the market, Nintendo has discontinued the 3DS and its extended family of handheld gaming consoles.

Joe Price2130 days ago
Pop Culture

The Final DLC Characters for Super Smash Bros. Have Been Revealed

Bayonetta and 'Fire Embelm: Fates' Corrin join the fight!

Jerry Gadiano3867 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

New "Smash Bros." Character Getting Announced Tomorrow

New "Smash Bros." Character Getting Announced Tomorrow

Steve Haske4388 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Korg Launching Synthesizer on Nintendo 3DS (Video)

Korg is launching a new 3D synthesizer on the Nintendo 3DS with crazy visuals.

LastOneAwakeNYC4405 days ago
Pop Culture

"Aban Hawkins and the 1001 Spikes" Hits All Kinds Of Platforms June 3

"Aban Hawkins and the 1001 Spikes" Hits All Kinds Of Platforms June 3

Steve Haske4430 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nintendo To Hold 90 Minute E3 Talk On New 3DS Game

Nintendo To Hold 90 Minute E3 Talk On New 3DS Game

Steve Haske4445 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Tomodachi Life" Rap Battle In First TV Trailer (Video)

"Tomodachi Life" has its first TV trailer featuring a rap battle

LastOneAwakeNYC4450 days ago
Pop Culture

Nintendo Posts Huge Loss, $229 Million in the Red

Nintendo posted a huge lost today of $229 million after its two devices, the Wii U and 3DS did not meet sales goals

LastOneAwakeNYC4455 days ago
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Pop Culture

Report: Nintendo May Reveal New Console at E3 [UPDATE]

It's been reported that Nintendo may reveal the its next console at this year's Electonic Entertainment Expo or E3

LastOneAwakeNYC4460 days ago
Pop Culture

Nintendo Launches First Free-to-Play Game on 3DS (Video)

"Steel Diver" sequel playable now

LastOneAwakeNYC4537 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nintendo Direct Announces Spring Releases; Watch It Here

New titles for Wii U and 3DS

LastOneAwakeNYC4537 days ago
Pop Culture

Nintendo Really Wants Us to Play the Next "Smash Bros." as Lucario

We still don't forgive him for replacing Mewtwo.

Andrew Freedman4550 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Professor Layton Vs. Phoenix Wright" European Box Art Entered Into Evidence

Nintendo UK reveals a packshot of the Ace Attorney and quirky professor.

Andrew Freedman4554 days ago
Pop Culture

Renegade Kid's "Moon" Gets Episodic 3DS Remake

That's no moo – oh wait yeah it is.

Steve Haske4556 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Bravely Default" Gets One More Story Trailer (Video)

Corrupted crystals and chosen heroes, huh?

Steve Haske4557 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Pokémon Bank" Delayed As Nintendo Sees High Volume Of Online Traffic

Cloud-based service pushed back until Nintendo knows when.

Steve Haske4584 days ago

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