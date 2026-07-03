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jus now tun up
Music

PREMIERE: Jus Now ft. Bunji Garlin & Stylo G - "Tun Up (Dismantle Remix)"

Feels like its been a bit since we've heard newness from Dismantle, but when we get tunes as ill as this remix of Jus Now's "Tun Up," I don't care how

khrisd4455 days ago
duck sauce radio stereo cover
Music

Preview Duck Sauce's New Single, "Radio Stereo"

A-Trak and Armand van Helden are back as Duck Sauce with their next single, "Radio Stereo," which is due out on 3beat in the near future. We're not su

khrisd4665 days ago
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Music

Stream Duck Sauce's "It's You" Remix EP

When we previewed the amazing DJ Snake remix of Duck Sauce's "It's You," we let you know that a full release of remixes was on the way. 3beat released

khrisd4735 days ago

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