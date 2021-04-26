Takashi Murakami and PANGAIA link up for a limited-edition capsule collection in support of #BeeTheChange initiative.

The famed Japanese artist connected with PANGAIA last year on a range of colorful graphic tees and hoodies that aimed to raise awareness on bee conservation. That collection sold out within minutes of its release on World Bee Day; however, customers are getting another chance to cop some of the designs at the Museum of Modern Art.

“MoMA Design Store has been at the forefront of design and innovation for decades, making them the perfect partner to unveil the new collaboration,” PANGAIA wrote on its website. “The aim of the collection is to celebrate the intersection of art and design, while raising awareness around the importance of bee conservation.”

The capsule consists of Heavyweight Recycled Cotton Hoodie ($220) and a Seaweed Fiber T-Shirt ($95). Presented in celestial blue and off-white colorways, the garments feature Murakami’s iconic Flower Bomb and Smiling Flower designs, as well as a bee character made specifically for the collaboration. The items are also crafted from eco-friendly materials, including recycled and organic cotton, seaweed fiber, and environmentally friendly dye.

You can check out the PANGAIA x Takashi Murakami capsule for MoMA below. The pieces are available at the MoMA Design Store on store.moma.org.