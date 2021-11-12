Shortly after delivering its third collection with Our Legacy’s WORKSHOP, Stüssy has now previewed its forthcoming Holiday 2021 collection ahead of its release. Ranging from T-shirts and button-downs to trousers, sweaters, and other winter accessories, the upcoming offering is unveiled via a unisex lookbook highlighting some notable Stüssy ‘fits.

Inspired by the notion of “California cool” the collection features a bold take on Fall and Winter staples which have been designed to keep you warm this season. Standouts include the Mossy Oak insulated work jacket, which arrives fit for a versatile layering option, as well as the coral canvas double-breasted jacket — complete with a zig-zag pattern — paisley plaid water shorts, and the Blur Checker fleece mock neck.

As per usual, a series of headwear options like Stüssy branded caps and beanies round up the seasonal selection.

Take a closer look at the selects below and cop the first installment of Stüssy’s Holiday ‘21 collection on November 5 online and in-store.