Selfridges have just become the first UK department store to launch a fashion rental service.

Selfridges are partnering up with leading designer rental platform HURR on the new collaboration which will allow shoppers to rent items for a total of either 8, 10 or 20 days for as little as £20.

Fashion rental services have been enjoying an upsurge in popularity of late, with the model helping encourage better shopping habits by offering sustainability and versatility while allowing customers access to clothes at a much lower price point.

Current listings include fashion items from the likes of Prada, Saint Laurent and Gucci through to A BATHING APE, Off White and Palm Angels, with a wide range of items spanning bags and sneakers through to jackets and jumpers all available as part of the offering for both men and women.

In an interview on the Selfridges website, founder of HURR Victoria Prew said: “The collection is built for the next generation of customers whose aspirations exceed their income, yet it is also appealing to customers who can afford to pay full-price but want the convenience of swapping out last season’s fashion for current season / extending the lifespan of clothes that already exist is one of the best things you can do to reduce the environmental impact of your wardrobe.”

“Selfridges for us has just always been one step ahead of the curve in terms of new trends – renting being one of them. Sustainability has been at the forefront of Selfridges’ focus from the very beginning and for us that’s really important as a company with sustainability at its core!”

Selfridges themselves said: “Whether you’re eager to try out the latest designer styles or have a special event on the cards – HURR x Selfridges is your one-stop destination for an experimental, earth-conscious way to shop. Featuring exclusive pieces from the Selfridges archive, luxury rental platform HURR makes fashion rental easy, inspiring and fun.”

You can rent designer items now from the Selfridges website.