As he toils on his first trip to the NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks, it has been revealed that PJ Tucker will roll out his own exclusive sneakers with Dolce & Gabbana.

The low-top sneaker comes in colorways of Sicilian orange or beige, with a thick midsole and suede upper, giving it a solid athleisure aesthetic. Tucker’s name is also inscribed on the tongue and heel of the shoe.

Describing the “Miami” colorway style, PJ told GQ he wanted it to embody where he was in life at that time, which was literally in Miami.

“For me, it’s like my vibe of a shoe. The ‘Miami’ shoe. It’s in the name,” he explained. “I literally wore them in Miami. I told [Dolce], ‘I need them right now for this series,’ because we were playing Miami in the first round. That was the vibe I had when creating them. Thinking about summertime, how I dress, where I am right now, the shoe embodies all of that. All in one. I think people will get that same vibe when they see them.”

PJ Tucker’s stylist Kesha McLeod also told Complex that PJ’s style is a mix of pieces the public either hasn’t seen yet, or in a while, and she utilizes that when putting together his playoff fits.

“We have hints of, ‘you’ve never seen this yet,’ or holding onto items he hasn’t worn in years or somebody gifted him years ago,” she explained. “So we bring things out like that. That’s usually how the playoff process goes with him in particular.”

One hundred pairs of the sneaker signed by PJ and an exclusive NFT will be available today on Dolce & Gabbana’s website. Check out some shots of PJ Tucker’s new Dolce & Gabbana sneaker below.

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist