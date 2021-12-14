Japanese label nanamica has returned with its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, continuing its focus on “heart-warming life-tech wear” suitable to our conditions.

The collection marks the return of three key themes, which have inspired clothing that can be worn everywhere from the office to the beach. The first theme from the collection is titled “One Ocean All Lands,” and comprises a selection of lightweight and breathable pieces “to wear by the sea where comfort is key.”

Standouts include a weatherproof anorak, a Hawaiian style shirt and cargo shorts, and a band collar coverall made from quick-drying shirt fabric, which, when shrunk, creates a unique form like it is filled with air. nanamica’s SS22 collection also sees the “Heading to the Office” theme appear once more, which the brand describes as being “comfortable clothing for creatives working in the city.”

This theme is encapsulated by two kinds of coats and a cruiser jacket. The first piece, dubbed the “Wind Coat” features nanamica’s signature check pattern and detailing, while the “Cruiser Jacket” arrives with the same specifications, but has been designed for active scenes such as moving around on a bicycle or electric kickboard.

Another reference point is “Home Office Wear” which incorporates the functional and comfortable KODENSHI — a cutting-edge functional material that excels at maintaining body temperature through the effects of far-infrared rays — into a versatile cardigan jacket, cropped pants, and shorts— while the final theme is titled “Anytime Works” and features “seasonless, genderless, ageless, genderless” pieces along with an array of highly durable Cordura nylon bags in various sizes and styles.

Check out nanamica’s SS22 editorial and lookbook in the selects below and head to the brand's website for more info on the release.

