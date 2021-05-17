In celebration of the return to the skies of the KAWS: HOLIDAY project, which gives wings to a reimagined take on the COMPANION character, fans will have a chance to secure special pieces from a new limited edition collection.

The COMPANION balloon, notably, is one of the largest hot-air balloons on the planet. And in addition to its headlines-making sixth stop, which was preceded by appearances in Hong Kong and Seoul, the KAWS: HOLIDAY experience will be making trips around the world when the KAWS: HOLIDAY Hot-Air Balloon World Tour kicks off later this year.

According to a press release, COMPANION—thanks to this collaboration between KAWS and AllRightsReserved—is now inviting passengers aboard for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to score some incredible views while also actively participating in a moving piece of art.

“I’m happy to be able to continue working on exciting projects like KAWS:HOLIDAY and hope it can bring some inspiration during our ongoing global situation,” KAWS said of the new project.

Marking this latest KAWS endeavor, of course, is the limited KAWS: HOLIDAY collection. Included in the collection is a 12-inch COMPANION figure in three different color ways, a set of limited-edition containers in black and white color ways, and a hoodie in black and gray colorways.

For more info on how to shop the collection, as well as how to place an inquiry regarding the full KAWS: HOLIDAY experience, click here.

Below, get a closer look at HOLIDAY in action, as well as official product shots from the collection.