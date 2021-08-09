British streetwear label JEHU-CAL have linked up with multi-disciplinary artist Shaquille-Aaron Keith to launch their new Utility set collection.

Founded by Emay Enmokwu, JEHU-CAL’s latest offering arrives in a clean, dark grey colourway, reflecting the brand’s contemporary nature and initial vision to provide accessible streetwear pieces to “the kids that couldn’t afford the cool clothes.”

Items include a matching jacket and trouser combo—made from Lancashire cotton canvas—and the introduction of a new Mirrors bag, which has been designed with JEHU-CAL branding and is available in vegan/faux leather.